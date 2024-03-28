MHMS Cheer Hosts Spring Show *Photo Gallery*

The Mont Harmon Middle School (MHMS) cheer team hosted their annual spring show on Wednesday evening. Eighth graders Addison Hunsaker, Asylynn Denny, Corey Jackson, Cierra Cartwright, Danna Rios, Kaydree Miller, Kinlee Bradley, McKayla Benoit, Olivia Otterstorn, Sarah Lasslo and Whitley Austin were recognized for one of their last performances as Lady Pirates.

To begin the night, each cheerleader of the squad was escorted on to the mat by an important member, or members, of their lives.

Besides performances from MHMS Cheer, several other cheer teams joined in on the fun for a night filled with talent from Helper Rush, Castle Country Athletics Outlaw Cheer, Chaos Cheer and Carbon High Cheer.

The rest of the MHMS cheer squad included Ameila Murray, Anastyn Davis, Arianna Krompel-Basso, Chloe Johnson, Jordynn Ward, Kambryn Iriart, Lucy Madrid, Maggie Burdick and Reign Denny.

After a night packed full of great performances, gifts were handed out to the Pirates coaches Melissa Fossat, Kaylie Graham and Morgan Korenko.

The Lady Pirates will be finishing off their season by traveling to the state cheer competition on April 13 where they plan on bringing home the championship.