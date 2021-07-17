Southeast Paint & Design Recognized by Carbon Chamber

Southeast Paint & Design was one of the Carbon County Chamber of Commerce Business Spotlights for July. The business has been serving the needs of the community for over 20 years.

“We pride ourselves in offering high quality industrial and architectural coatings with the personalized service to match,” the business shares. “We also specialize in custom color matching for any paints and stains, custom colored chalk paint, floor coatings, custom window blinds and draperies, themed yard flags and door mats, as well as gourmet goodies and pre-made and custom-made gift baskets.”

Southeast Paint & Design also offers on-site consultations with a friendly and knowledgable staff member to ensure each project is perfect. The business has assisted in thousands of projects throughout the years with a focus on customer service.

Customers can visit Southeast Paint & Design at 62 North 100 West in Price. More information can be found by visiting the business’ website or calling (435) 637-4560.

“Whether you’re looking for paint, advice or just good conversation, you’ll be able to find it here,” shares the business. “Give us a call with any questions or feel free to stop by the shop and say hello.”