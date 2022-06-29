SOUTHEAST UTAH HEALTH DEPARTMENT – REQUEST FOR BIDS

The Southeast Utah Health Department (SEUHD) is soliciting sealed bids for the purchase of the following vehicles and camp trailer owned by the SEUHD of Price, Utah. The minimum acceptable bids of the vehicles and camp trailer are as follows:

• $32,000 for 2021 Ram, Promaster City Van Passenger, white, 4 cylinder, 3,176 miles

• $5,500 for 2013 Jeep Patriot Latitude 4 door, 4-cylinder, light blue, 77,000 miles

• $9,000 for 2009 Gulf Stream Kingsport Travel Trailer (tongue pull)

Each bid shall have the name, address, phone number and email address of the bidder along with the purchase price that the bidder is willing to pay.

Bids must be submitted in a sealed envelope marked either “Vehicle Bid “or “Trailer Bid” to: SEUHD, PO Box 800 or delivered to 149 East 100 South, Price, UT 84501, or emailed to dpaletta@utah.gov and must be received no later than 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 12, 2022. Bids will be opened on July 13, 2022, at 4:00 p.m., at the SEUHD, 149 E 100 South, Price, UT.

Each bidder agrees that the vehicles and camp trailer will be sold “as is.” Faxed proposals will not be accepted.

Additional questions should be addressed to Delia Paletta at (435) 636-1152 or dpaletta@utah.gov.

Published in the ETV Newspaper June 29, 2022.