Southeast Utah Marks 22nd Death Due to COVID-19

On Thursday evening, the Southeast Utah Health Department announced that a resident within the region died due to complications from COVID-19. The Grand County man was hospitalized at the time of death. According to the health department, the man was between the ages of 45-64.

This is the third death of a Grand County resident with the other two being men over the age of 85. To date, 22 Southeast Utah residents have died due to complications from COVID-19.

There have been 11 deaths of Carbon County residents due to the virus, including 10 men and one women, all of which were hospitalized at the time of death. Emery County has recorded eight deaths, including six men in the 65-84 age range, one woman in the 45-64 age range and one woman in the 65-84 age range.

With the ongoing hardships brought on by the virus, the Southeast Utah Health Department continues to administer vaccines throughout the region. To date, 1,959 residents have been fully vaccinated with 5,277 in total having received their first dose.

“If you are 65 years of age or older, you are now eligible to receive your COVID vaccine,” the health department shared on Thursday. To be placed on the waiting list for the vaccine, please contact your local health department office.

Local residents should call (435) 637-3671 in Carbon County, (435) 381-2252 in Emery County and (435) 259-5602 in Grand County.

“If you are 18+ and have specific underlying health conditions, which can be found here, vaccines will be available to you beginning in March,” the health department shared. “Scheduling for this group is not yet available. Please register for email updates to be notified when these appointments are available to schedule.”