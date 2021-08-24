Southeast Utah Reaches 138 Active COVID-19 Cases

On Monday evening, the Southeast Utah Health Department announced that there are 138 active cases of COVID-19 within the region. This includes 59 in Emery County, 46 in Carbon County and 33 in Grand County.

Of the active cases, 50 have been reported in the past four days, including 26 in Emery County, 16 in Carbon County and eight in Grand County.

Nine patients are currently hospitalized due to complications from the virus; seven Carbon County residents and two Emery County residents. Since the pandemic began, 36 Southeast Utah residents have died due to COVID-19, including 20 in Carbon County, 12 in Emery County and four in Grand County.

While active cases of the virus continue to be tracked, vaccine distribution remains a priority. According to the Southeast Utah Health Department, 16,573 regional residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. In total, 17,215 have received their first dose of the vaccine.

Grand County leads the region in vaccinations with 62.24% of the eligible population fully vaccinated. Carbon County has 45.74% of the eligible population fully vaccinated while Emery County sits at 43.64%.

There have been 79 breakthrough cases of COVID-19 in the region, which are people who have been infected with the virus despite being vaccinated. There have been 40 breakthrough cases in Carbon County, 12 in Emery County and 17 in Grand County. Of these cases, two people have been hospitalized while one person has died.

With this data, Carbon and Emery counties are in the moderate transmission level for COVID-19. Grand County is in the high level.