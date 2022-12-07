Southern Idaho Spoils Eagles’ Conference Opener

Photo by Jeff Barrett

By Logan Corta

USU Eastern didn’t open SWAC play the way they were hoping for as they dropped one to the College of Southern Idaho (CSI) 80-60. The score was arguably not vindictive of the hard-fought match between the two teams. Though Eastern trailed for most of the game, an impressive dunk by Gbenga Olubi spurred a six-point run that had Eagle fans’ hopes high. Unfortunately, CSI was able to rally and dash those hopes.

In the loss, Kevin Bethel had five assists and five rebounds while his guard counterpart, Jael Vaughn , had 14 points and four steals. Gbenga Olubi had 12 points, two steals, one assist and four rebounds to help his team. Dyson Lighthall chipped in shooting an impressive 5-9 from the field to finish with 10 points to go with his six rebounds.

USU Eastern will return home to take on Salt Lake Community College on Saturday, Dec. 10 at 3 p.m.