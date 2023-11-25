Spardettes Returning Ready to Dazzle

Stock Photo by Dusty Butler

Brittnie Olsen is entering her second year coaching the Emery High drill team. Meanwhile, Spardette Kristen Beagley is entering her fourth year on the team and is acting as this year’s team captain.

“We have several first-year teammates that are showing a lot of promise and have improved immensely from the time they tried out for the team,” Olsen stated.

Beginning the competition season, the team will attend its first competition on Dec. 1 at Utah Valley University (UVU). The Spardettes will then have a break over the holidays before competing in January at both Roy and Davis high schools. Before they know it, Region Drill will take place on Jan. 19 at Delta High with State Drill slated for Jan. 31 and Feb. 1, returning to UVU.

“A big focus for improvement with our team this year is dance technique,” Olsen said. “Drill team is a very technical sport in the world of dance. We have been doing all we can while preparing to compete to have the team improve on their technical dance skills.”

Coach Olsen stated that the main goal for the Spardettes is to leave the year knowing that each team member gave their best effort in everything they did. Olsen also wants the team to grow together, enjoying a great friendship and sisterhood while being part of the Spardettes.

“This year’s Spardettes are an amazing group of young women. They have improved so much from the time of tryouts in March of 2023,” Olsen shared. “They have not only learned more about dance, improved their skills, and grown as a team, but they have created a wonderful environment to enter into every day where they have found friendship and support from one another.”

According to coach Olsen, the Spardettes enter the competition season this year excited to exhibit all of their hard work and having a great time as well.