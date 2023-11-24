WaFd Bank Pajama Drive Benefits Local Organizations

WaFd Bank recently hosted a pajama drive at its Price branch to give back to local youth this holiday season.

Over 120 pairs of pajamas and more than 200 pairs of socks were collected, overflowing a 55-gallon drum. These donations were then given to three local organizations, one of which was the Family Support and Children’s Justice Center (FS/CJC).

“We truly have the best community,” shared Carmen Jones, Price Branch Manager. “Our clients, WaFd employees, branches and the community members all came together to make this drive a huge success. Seeing Shelley Wright’s [of the FS/CJC] jaw drop filled my heart.”

WaFd Bank extended appreciation to all that contributed to this drive.