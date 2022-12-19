Spartans Medal at the Christmas Clash

By Julie Johansen

Spartan wrestlers participated in the Christmas Clash Invite in Farmington on Dec. 16 and 17. Both the varsity and junior varsity teams had wrestlers make it to the podium following the two-day competition.

The varsity squad competed against 38 teams from throughout Utah and neighboring states. Monty Christiansen went undefeated and won first place in the 106 pound weight class. Entering the tournament with a record of 18-1, Christiansen defeated opponents with three falls, one decision and one bye to bring his record to 22-1. Gregory Suwyn won sixth place in the 190 pound weight class and now sits at 15-4.

In the JV tournament, two Spartans placed first, including Rayden Ewell (113) and Damon Farley (138). Dalton Birch took third and Hayden Abrams finished fifth. There were 28 teams in the JV Clash and Emery ranked fourth when the tournament concluded.

The Spartans also defeated Grantsville earlier in the week. They now have another duo match on Tuesday against Canyon View High School in Cedar City. They will then rest through the moratorium and be back on the mats at the beginning of the new year.