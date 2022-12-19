Veterans Honored at Christmas Dinner

By Julie Johansen

Emery County veterans were honored on Friday evening with a special Christmas dinner aimed at extending appreciation to those who served.

The dinner, served at the Orangeville Community Center, was provided by BK’s Stop ‘n Shop and Wally’s Tires, both of Huntington. About 40 veterans and their guests were served a complete ham dinner followed by a white elephant gift exchange and a drawing for gift certificates.

BK’s owner Kent Wilson opened the evening by telling the veterans how grateful they are for their service and spoke of everyone’s appreciation. Lynn Sitterud, owner and operator of Wally’s Tires, greeted guests at the door.