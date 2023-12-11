Spartan Swimmers Place First in Grand Meet *Photo Gallery*

The Emery Spartans swim team traveled to Grand on Friday to compete against North Summit, Logan and the hometown Grand teams. Emery had a great day scoring 560 total team points, pulling out the win over the other teams in a comfortable fashion. Logan grabbed second place with 416 points, followed by the Grand team with 340 points and last was North Summit with 233 points.

For the relay portions of the meet, the boys had an excellent day placing first in two of the three races, and only missing out on a perfect three for three by half of a second. In the 200 Yard Medley they received second with 1:56.51 barely behind Grand with 1:55.93. But then it was all Emery placing first in the 200 Yard Free Relay (1:43.05) and also the 400 Yard Free Relay (3:55.05). The girls also had a great day placing second in both the 200 Yard Medley (2:13.44) and the 200 Yard Free (1:57.97). They also placed third in the 400 Yard Free with a time of 4:07.60.

The boys were placing top five in nearly every event. The event that seemed to be all Emery was in the 50 Yard Free. Seven Emery swimmer placed in the top 10 out of 32 swimmers. Adam Olsen won the event with quick time of 24.93. Tyler Frandsen was a full second behind him taking second place (25.93) and only 0.01 seconds behind him, taking third was Trek Petersen. Jamison Christiansen placed fourth (26.06) with Jaxon Durrant (28.64), Jacob Morris (28.86) and Brekker Bunnel (29.61) rounding out the top 10 finishes.

For the rest of the boy’s events, Trek Peterson won the 100 Yard Breast (1:12.33). Parker Jensen had a solid day placing second in the 100 Yard Free (57.45) and third in the 200 Yard IM (2:30.12). Four swimmers received a third-place finish during the meet. Will Stilson in the 100 Yard Fly (1:09.05), Chase Huggard in the 100 Yard Free (59.96), Jamison Christiansen in the 500 Yard Free (6:52.86) and Tyler Frandsen in the 100 Yard Back (1:09.82).

For the rest of they top five finishes, Rhett Peterson placed fourth in the 200 Yard Free (2:36.96) and Tyson Laws also placed fourth in the 100 Yard Fly (1:12.57). Adam Olsen placed fifth in the 500 Yard Free (1:13.49), along with Jaxon Durrant in the 500 Yard Free (7:05.32) and Jacob Morris in the 100 Yard Breast (1:20.11).

For the girl’s side, Melody Lake had a great day with a first-place finish in the 100 Yard Breast (1:16.82) and a second-place finish in the 500 Yard Free (6:08.82). Jessie Childs did very well in her events with a second-place finish in the 50 Yard Free (29.00) and a third in the 100 Yard Free (1:06.05). Illyria Mason placed third in the 100 Yard Back (1:17.61) and Carley Young snagged a third-place finish in the 100 Yard Breast (1:24.43). Annie Johansen had a couple top five finishes in the 200 Yard Free (2:35.83) and the 100 Yard Back (1:25.65). Purity Mason was in the top five categories as well with finishes in the 100-yard Fly (1:24.73) and the 100 Yard Breast (1:26.70).

Next up, Emery takes on the Union Cougars at home on Tuesday.