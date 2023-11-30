Spartan Swimmers Travel to Union

The Emery Spartan swim team traveled to Roosevelt on Wednesday afternoon. Union had a dominant performance on its home turf, but Emery had some strong showings from the Spartans.

In the 50-yard free, the Lady Spartans were battling each other for the top spot. In the end, Jessie Childs received the first-place position in 29.26 seconds. Close after her was Purity Mason with 29.26 seconds, taking second place. Following them was Brooklyn O’Neil in fourth (31.21), Ashley Mesler in fifth (31.69) and Annie Johansen in sixth (31.91).

Another close event for the Lady Spartans was in the 100-yard free. Ashley Mesler placed third with a time of 1:11.09. After her, Lizzy Carroll placed fourth (1:12.66), Amy Sorenson took sixth (1:13.06) and Hadley Meccariello placed seventh (1:13.25)

Melody Lake had herself a day, scoring 16 points on her own. She placed first in the 500-yard free (6:24.77) and 100-yard breast (1:17.15). She was also very helpful in her relay wins, earning first and second place finishes.

The Mason girls had quite a race for the top position in the 100-yard back. Illyria came out with the number one spot with a time of 1:17.15, with Purity Mason not far behind in third with a time of 1:20.48. Finishing out the girls’ side, Carley Young had a fourth-place finish in the 100-yard breast with a time of 1:23.27.

On to the boys, Parker Jensen took the top spot in the 100-yard breast, finishing with a time of 1:10.87. Kade Larsen snagged a couple third-place finishes in the 200-yard IM (2:32.55) and 100-yard free (58.09). Also for the free events, Adam Olsen had a solid race in the 50-yard free, earning a second-place finish with 24.81 time.

Continuing, Jamison Christiansen had a hard-fought finish, getting third place in the 500-yard free with a time of 7:12.71. Rounding out the boys, Chase Huggard placed fifth in the 50-yard free (26.35) and Trek Peterson placed sixth in the 100-yard free (59.93).

For the relays, Emery placed first in the girls’ 200-yard medley (2:19.01) and the boys’ 200-yard free (1:43.83). The Spartans also placed second in the boys’ 200-yard medley (1:58.51), the boys’ 400-yard free (3:41.85), the girls’ 200-yard free (2:02.13) and the girls’ 400-yard free (4:18.84).

The final results of the day had Union in first with 170 points, followed by Emery in second with 73 points and Morgan in third with 40 points. Next up for the Spartan swimmers will be at the Canyon View Invitational on Dec. 1-2.