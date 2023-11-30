Rams Close Out Dinos *Photo Gallery*

The Dinos welcomed South Sevier to Price for their second game of the season on Wednesday. Both squads were playing physical, making it tough for the teams to put up points. At the half, the score was 21-19 in favor of the Dinos.

Carbon could not find the bottom of the basket in the third, leaving the Rams to go ahead, but only by five points. In the last two minutes of the game, South Sevier hit two three-pointers, distancing the gap and making the Dinos need a miracle to complete a comeback. The final score was 47-41, moving Carbon to 1-1 on the young season.

Kahner Raby led the team in scoring with 12 points, shooting 50% and earning a double-double with 10 rebounds. He also did well on defense, swatting the ball away a couple times. Carter Warburton also shot 50%, scoring nine points, going 2-2 from the three-point line and grabbing seven boards. Junior Dominic Cowan showed some high basketball IQ, going 100% on four shots for eight points on the night.

Next up, the Dinos have a tough test against the undefeated 4-0 South Summit Wildcats. They will be traveling to Kamas on Dec. 1 for the matchup.