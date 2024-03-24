Spartan Track and Field Practices Persistent and Patience

In his fifth year as men’s Head Coach, Hugh Christiansen describes his coaching style as passionate. Along with him, the women’s Head Coach Courtnee Justice is also in her fifth year in the position. They will be assisted by Brett Guymon and Talina Labrum.

“Our program is very much co-ed. Our boys and girls share coaches and do workouts together. Our coaching staff works as a team,” said Coach Christiansen.

“We have some notable returns on both the men’s and women’s teams. On the men’s side, there is Camden Larson (SR) who is the 2023 3A XC State Champ that is in great shape and looks to add some track titles to his resume in the 1600m and the 3200m. Both Boston Huntington (SR) and Matt Olsen (SR) will be looking to score big in the High Jump again, as they were both on the podium last year, placing second and third at the state meet in that event. Olsen will also be chasing a state title in the 300m hurdles as well as the 110m hurdles. Jack Christiansen (SR) narrowly missed the finals in the 400m at state IN 2023 is in great shape and will be in the mix this year.”

“On the women’s side, Megan Stilson (SO) and Abby Morris (SR) went second and fifth in the High Jump at state in 2023. They are a tough duo and will be chasing the title. Returning distance runner Addie Hurst (SO) placed in the 3200m last year as a freshman. She battled sickness and injury late in the season but is great form and looks to better here times and placements. A few other runners to keep an eye on are sisters Addy Guymon (SO) and Skylee Guymon (FR). Addy battle injuries all last season but was seventh at the 2023 XC State meet. She is healthy and running well. She will be a top contender in the distance events. Sister Skylee Guymon, who is a freshman will be a top contender in the sprint and hurdle events. Lastly, distance runner Gentry Christiansen (FR) who was the 3rd place finisher at the 2023 XC State Meet has had an excellent indoor season running great times in the 3200m and 1600m. She will be a top contender in the distance events as well.”

When asked what his team has done to improve during the offseason, coach replied that most of the athletes are multi-sport athletes, meaning they have been competing in basketball, wrestling and swim. The athletes will be relying on their fitness from those sports until they get their running, jumping and throwing legs under them. Coach Christiansen stated that they did have six to eight team members workout all winter and compete in several indoor meets.

Christiansen added, “We expect both of our men’s and women’s teams to be contenders for Region 12 titles. Our team is not as deep in numbers as other programs, but we feel that our top kids are not just the top of our team but the top of the Region. Our top athletes will place high at the State meet and that makes us a top team in 3A as well. We may not have the depth needed to win the State Meet on either side this year, but we are moving in the right direction.”

Finishing up the questions, we asked what values the coaches like to teach their team.

“Persistent patience. We hope that our athletes learn that by doing the right things consistently over time will help them achieve excellence. When you become excellent in what you do you have success. We hope that our athletes develop a high sense of self-worth from working hard toward excellence,” concluded Coach Christiansen.