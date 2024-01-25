Spartan Wrestlers Fall to Union

By Julie Johansen

Emery Spartan wrestlers traveled to Roosevelt on Tuesday evening to compete against the Union Cougars. Once again, the Spartan team was plagued with three forfeits, giving the Cougars an 18-point lead to begin with.

On the mat, Emery had three pins by Ryan Collard (126 pounds), Tayden Allan (144 pounds) and Damon Farley (150 pounds). Four Spartans were able to win by decisions. Ty Christiansen won by major decision 8-0 along with Monty Christiansen (113 pounds), Dixon Peacock (102 pounds) and Boden Christman (157 pounds).

This left Union High victorious with a score of 42-31.