Officers Seek Information After 2 Deer Illegally Killed

DWR News Release

Utah Division of Wildlife Resources conservation officers are seeking information after two mule deer were killed illegally and left to waste in Cache County last month.

DWR conservation officers received a report from a concerned individual who found several dead deer near the Porcupine Reservoir boat ramp on Jan. 5. Conservation officers responded to the incident and located the carcasses of two mule deer, a doe and a yearling buck.

Upon further investigation, officers determined that both deer were killed after being shot multiple times with a .22-caliber firearm. Investigators estimate that the incident occurred sometime between Jan. 2-5. There were no deer hunts taking place in the area at the time.

Anyone with information regarding the illegal killing of these two deer, or any other wildlife-related crimes in Utah, is encouraged to report it to DWR conservation officers in one of the following ways:

By calling the UTiP Hotline at (800) 662-3337

The UTDWR Law Enforcement app

By texting 847411

Online through the DWR website; however, contact with an officer may be limited with this option

If you have information regarding this specific case, you can also contact DWR Officer Nick Vidrine at (435) 503-4971. A reward may be available for information leading to the successful prosecution of those responsible, and requests for confidentiality are respected.

Every year, Utah conservation officers conduct numerous investigations into the illegal killing of wildlife. In 2023, officers confirmed a total of 1,056 wild animals and fish were illegally killed, valued over $619,000.