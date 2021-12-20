Spartans Attend Christmas Clash

ETV News stock photo by Dusty Butler

Over the weekend, Emery traveled to take part in the annual Christmas Clash. It was a great weekend for the Spartans as they continue to work on their craft with additional time on the mat.

The standout of the weekend was Maddex Christman (190) as he won by pin in the Champ Round 2 and again in the quarterfinals against Mason Kartchner (Farmington). Another quarterfinalist was Easton Thornley in 215, who ultimately lost late in the second round. Bryon Christiansen (132) won his match in the Champ Round 2 with a pin over Clark Gossard of Cedar Valley.

Up next, Emery will duel the Rabbits in Delta on Tuesday.