Spartans’ Bats Stay Hot in St. George

ETV News stock photo by Dusty Butler

The Lady Spartans traveled to St. George over the weekend to take part in a tournament. They played five games in two days and had a great showing overall, going 3-1-1 in that span.

The first matchup on Friday was with Faith Lutheran, where the Spartans overcame an 8-3 deficit to come back and win 10-9. Arilyn Allred had a team-high two RBIs and went 2-5 with a double. Madison Childs came in and pitched five innings in relief to stop the bleeding and allow time for the comeback. She gave up two hits and one run while striking out six.

Emery had another comeback on Friday against South Summit. Down 5-3, the Lady Spartans scored two runs in the fifth to tie the game. Neither team could push across the winning run, so it went into extras. Both teams scored one run in the eighth, forcing a ninth inning. Things looked bleak when the Wildcats scored four runs in the top of the inning, but Emery answered back with four runs of its own to force a 10-10 tie. Bralin Wilde had two home runs and five RBIs in the game, including a three-run shot in the ninth. Taleigh Price also had a solo-blast in the ninth to tie the game.

Morgan represented the final contest on Friday. The Lady Trojans jumped out in front with a 2-0 lead. Emery tied the game in the third and then went on to roll past Morgan with six runs in the fourth and seven more in the fifth to win 15-2. Shyanne Jensen, Wilde and Price each had three ribbies while Brynlei Luke went 3-4 from the plate. Price had her second home run in as many games as well. Childs pitched all five innings and gave up three hits and two runs while striking out five in the outing.

The only snag in the weekend came in a low scoring affair against Crimson Cliffs on Saturday morning. Emery was down 2-0 and pulled within one, but the Lady Mustangs held on to win 3-1. The Lady Spartans tallied nine hits, but struggled to string them together. Price’s double was the only extra-base hit in the game, and she came home on Cambrie Jensen’s single. Kaejha Johnson started in the circle and pitched six innings of three-run ball.

Emery bounced back in the final game, sprinting past Altamont 13-1. The Lady Spartans scored three runs in the second and five in both the third and fourth innings. Taija Olsen and Allred led the way with two RBIs apiece. Jensen and Mikaula Farley combined to pitch five innings while only giving up one hit and one run, unearned.

Up next, Emery (6-2-1) will travel to play San Juan (2-4, 1-2) on Tuesday and then host Carbon (6-1, 2-0) on Friday. The latter game will be streamed live on etvnews.com/livepsorts and on ETV Channel 10.