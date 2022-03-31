Spartans Blank Wildcats

ETV News stock photo by Dusty Butler

On Tuesday, Emery geared up against the visiting Wildcats. Cambrie Jensen was excellent in the circle. She pitched five scoreless innings and gave up just three hits and two walks.

Offensively, the Spartans were a menace at the plate. They scored one run in the second, three in the third, two in the fourth and four in the fifth to mercy Richfield 10-0. Jalynn Fox went 1-1 with a double and four RBIs while sophomore Brooklynn Ekker went yard.

The next chapter of the Emery-Carbon rivalry ensues on Friday. Catch all the action live as the Spartans (8-3, 3-0) host the Dinos (10-3, 1-0) on ETV Channel 10 and online at etvnews.com/livesports.