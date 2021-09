ETV News stock photo by Dusty Butler

Richfield traveled to Castle Dale on Tuesday as the regular season is coming to a close. Emery has had its difficulties on the pitch this year, but put together a better first half.

The Wildcats did score, but only lead by one at the break. Richfield added to its total in the second half and left with a 3-0 victory.

Up next, Emery (3-13, 1-6) will head to Price to face Carbon (9-4, 4-2) on Thursday.