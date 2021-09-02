Spartans Break Out Brooms Again

ETV News stock photo by Dusty Butler

On Wednesday, Emery was on the road to challenge Juab. Over the course of the season, the Lady Spartans have been able to constantly put sets together, and the match against the Wasps was no different.

They finished off the first set strong, 25-22, to go up by one. With the momentum on its side, Emery rolled through the second set 25-16. Juab attempted a comeback, but the Spartans slammed the door shut in the third, 25-21, to sweep the Wasps.

Emery has now won 11 straight games out of the gate. In addition, the Spartans have swept their last six opponents. The girls in black and gold certainly have a lot of momentum heading into region play, which starts Thursday in Richfield (3-8).