Spartans Can’t Keep Up with Wolves

The Spartans had a tough test on Wednesday when they traveled to play Green Canyon. The Wolves came sprinting out the gates with five runs in the first two innings.

Emery answered back with a run in the second and two in the third to make it 5-3. Unfortunately, that would be all the runs the Spartans would muster. Green Canyon grabbed a few insurance runs late and won it, 8-3.

Gannon Ward and Ryker Jensen each went 2-4 while the latter tallied two ribbies. Trevin Wakefield also batted in one RBI in the loss.

Now, Emery will gear up for the region schedule next week. The Spartans (4-4) will play a doubleheader on Tuesday in Cedar City against Canyon View (4-2). They will then host the Falcons on Friday.