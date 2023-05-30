Spartans Celebrate Class of 2023 with Commencement Ceremony

Emery High School’s (EHS) 2023 Commencement Ceremony took place in the auditorium on Thursday evening. Danika Farley opened the ceremony with the Pledge of Allegiance followed by Emery High Senior Class President Brielle Rowley, who welcomed the graduates and spectators.

Honor student Aspen Jensen then approached the podium to deliver her speech “Live in the Here and Now.” Trailing was honor student Haylie McArthur with her speech as well. The senior choir members then performed a musical number titled “One Wish.”

Salutatorian Zayne Perea followed the performance with a speech on “The Most Important Step” before handing the time over to Valedictorian Alexander Frederick for his speech entitled “Once a Spartan, Always a Spartan.”

Emery High Principal Steven D. Gordon then presented the seniors and began awarding diplomas with the help of Emery School Board members Todd Huntington and James Winn.

The ceremony concluded as the graduates sang the class song “Halls of Emery” together for the last time before standing as graduates of Emery High’s Class of 2023.