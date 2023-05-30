Carolyn L Peterson

Centerfield, Utah – In the quiet, early morning hours of May 26, 2023, our loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend Carolyn Lamb Peterson peacefully left this earthly realm to return to her Father in heaven. Carolyn was born April 23, 1940 in Ogden at the Dee Hospital. She is the daughter of John DeVerl and Elizabeth Woolley Lamb, and sister to Verla (Gene) Raymond; and brothers: Royal (Mary) Lamb and Jerald (Patricia) Lamb.

She spent her early years in Mountain Green, and attended schools in Morgan. In her youth, she participated in 4-H, entering many award winning sewing and livestock exhibits.

She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Carolyn married Grant Beach Nelson on June 15, 1962 in the Salt Lake City Temple. Together, they had six children: Kirk Nelson, Centerfield; Karen (Gregg) Jones, Rigby ID; Kolleen (Mike) Roper, Ferron; Kristie (Chris) Morgan, Ferron; Kory (Amanda) Nelson, Orangeville; and Kody Nelson, deceased. Grant and Carolyn were later divorced.

Carolyn later married Charles Henry Peterson on September 29, 1990 and they resided in Centerfield. Charles died on February 11, 2016.

She loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and the many students she substitute taught in the Gunnison schools that respectfully called her “Grandma.”

She had many hobbies and talents: crocheting, gardening, painting beautiful mountain scenes and a wide variety of floral pictures. Carolyn loved music as demonstrated by her ability to play the accordion, piano, flute and organ. She participated in the Morgan High School marching band and she loved singing in the choirs of the Axtell and Gunnison Wards. She also enjoyed her calling as the choir director at the Gunnison Utah Prison.

She loved the beauty of nature and all kinds of flowers. Its sights, sounds, smells and wildlife. It was while enjoying nature that she felt the closeness of the Lord in her life.

Her lifetime of kindness, service and hard work is her legacy to those she leaves behind. She turned tragedies into triumphs and faced each with a calm composure and determination. She had many beautiful qualities that will be missed, especially her smiles, hugs and her sparkling blue eyes.

Carolyn is preceded in death by her parents; son, Kody; sister, Verla; and brother-in-law, Gene. She is survived by her children Kirk, Karen, Kolleen, Kristie and Kory as well as her 16 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and brothers Royal and Jerald.

Carolyn will be greatly missed by her family and cherished friends.

“Grief only exists, where love lived first.” – Franchesca Cox

Graveside services and interment will be held on Thursday, June 1, 2023 at 1 p.m. in the Gunnison Cemetery, 400 Cemetery Rd, Gunnison, UT. There will be a viewing held prior to services at the Axtell Ward Chapel, 75 West Center, Axtell, UT from 10 a.m. to 12 Noon. Funeral Directors: Magleby Mortuary, Richfield, Salina and Manti. Online guestbook at www.maglebymortuary.com