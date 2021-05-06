Spartans Come Together to Topple Grand *Photo Gallery*

The Spartans had a tall task ahead of them as they traveled to Moab on Wednesday to take on the Red Devils in the second round of the state tournament.

Emery met up with Grand two times during the season and lost both games by scores of 3-0 and 4-0, respectively. At long last, the Spartans scored for the first time against Grand all season when Alex Noriega found the back of the net.

Emery played as a unit throughout the contest and did not show any cracks in the defense. The Spartans continued to hold on and completed the shutout to upset #4 Grand 1-0.

“The headline in this one, is it was a TEAM win,” emphasized head coach Troy Winter.

It was an amazing effort by the whole team to secure the victory. The Spartans gave up seven goals in two regular-season contests, without scoring once. They completely flipped the script on Grand, shutting out the Red Devils while finding enough offensive production to get over the hump.

#13 Emery will advance to play #12 Richfield in the quarterfinals on May 12 in Richfield. In two season meetings, Emery lost in a shootout, 2(6) – 2(5), to the Wildcats in Richfield but then beat the Wildcats in Castle Dale, 2-0.