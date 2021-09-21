Spartans Crumble in Second Half

ETV News Stock Photo by Dusty Butler

The Spartans nearly rebounded in a big way on Friday night. Traveling to Kamas for their first region game, the Spartans took control early with back-to-back touchdowns.

South Summit answered back with two scores of its own, but a missed PAT and a two-point conversion kept Emery in the lead 14-12. Ryker Jensen found Colton Jeffs for a 75-yard score just before the half, making it a two-score game, 21-12.

Things fell apart for the Spartans in the second half. The Wildcats scored 30-unanswered points and took their first lead of the game with four minutes left in the third quarter. Ryker Jensen found his second rushing touchdown late in the fourth, but it was not enough. South Summit rallied to defeat Emery 42-27.

Dane Sitterud carried the ball 21 times for 83 yards and a score while Jensen completed nine of 18 passes for 154 yards, a touchdown and an interception. On the defensive side of the ball, Maddex Christman led the Spartans with 12 tackles. Along with his long touchdown reception, Jeffs tallied nine tackles.

Emery (2-4, 0-1) will host Judge Memorial (0-5, 0-1) on Friday as its region schedule continues. Catch all the action live on ETV Channel 10 and online at etvnews.com/livesports.