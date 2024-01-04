Spartan’s Defense Overpowers Broncos

On Tuesday, the Emery Spartans faced the 5-7 San Juan Broncos. The Spartans had to figure out the play style of San Juan in the first quarter, as it ended with a 11-11 tie. It was smooth sailing after that as the Spartans scored a big 31 points in the second to the Broncos’ 11.

After the half, the Broncos struggled to score on offense and would eventually fall to the Spartans, 69-50. As a team, Emery dominated, protecting the rim with 10 blocks for the game. They also had 15 steals, 44 rebounds and 12 assists. The Spartans shot well, scoring on 48% of their shots and going 40% from three-point land.

Luke Justice is Emery’s points per game leader with 16.2 per game while Zack Tuttle leads the team in steals with 3.1 per game. Wade Stilson leads the team in three areas. He averages 9.6 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 2.1 blocks per game.