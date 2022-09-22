Spartans, Falcons Decided in 5

ETV News Stock Photo

The Spartans hit the pavement on Tuesday on their way to Cedar City. Emery immediately made its presence known with a 25-13 beating in the first set. In the second, the Falcons put up a much better fight as the teams were locked up at 24 apiece. They continued to trade points as neither team could find separation. Finally, the Spartans broke through with a 29-27 win, increasing their lead to 2-0.

The third set resembled the second as it remained close. This time, however, Canyon View prevailed 25-23. The Falcons continued their momentum in the fourth set with at 25-20 win, forcing a fifth set. Once more, Emery and Canyon View went back-and-forth. All tied up at 14 with the match on the line, the Spartans scored two more times to win the intense battle 16-14 and defeat Canyon View 3-2.

Emery (7-8, 1-1) will now prepare to take on Carbon (9-4, 1-0) on Thursday in the Spartan Center.