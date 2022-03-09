Spartans Find Late Answer

ETV News stock photo by Dusty Butler

Emery began its 2022 season on the road Tuesday afternoon in Delta. Neither team could break through in the first half, leading to a nil-nil score at the break.

The tight contest continued in the final 40 minutes as the teams searched for an opening. Emery’s Alex Noriega broke through for the Spartans and scored the only goal in the match. Emery returned home victors, 1-0.

Koalton Curtis and the defense played an excellent game, minimizing the Rabbits’ chances to record a shutout.

The Spartans (1-0) will now head to St. George this weekend for a tournament.