Spartans Find Victory on the Road

ETV News Stock Photo

The Spartans were firing on all cylinders on Friday in a non-region matchup at Union. Emery secured its second straight victory to improve to 2-0 on the early season.

The Stilson clan opened up the scoring early as Mason Stilson scored on a 38-yard pass from Wade Stilson at the 9:26 mark. With the kick successful, Emery went up 7-0 early.

The Spartans kept things moving and found the end zone once more in the first, this time at the 3:45 mark. Creek Sharp recorded the touchdown off of a four-yard pass from Wade Stilson as the Spartans went up 14-0.

Carrying the momentum into the second quarter, Emery’s Creek Sharp scored off of a 41-yard bomb from Wade Stilson. Less than two minutes later, Dane Sitterud scored a TD on a one-yard run. With another successful kick, the Spartans went up 27-0.

Union finally found its footing near the end of the second quarter, scoring off of a 53-yard pass. The Cougars still trailed 27-7 going into the half, but made things more interesting with another touchdown in the third. With a failed kick, the Spartans held the 27-13 lead going into the fourth.

Emery capped off the game and sealed the victory with a touchdown at the 10:41 mark in the fourth. Sitterud scored for the Spartans on a nine-yard run. Another conversion rounded out the scoring and gave Emery the 34-19 win.

Wade Stilson shined in the game with 261 passing yards, completing 21 of his 34 passes. He added three touchdowns and one interception to his stat sheet. Meanwhile, Sharp finished with 134 yards on seven catches to go along with two touchdowns. Sitterud was well rounded as he finished with 90 yard on 19 carries, ending the game with two touchdowns.

Mason Stilson had four grabs in the game, good for 74 yards and one touchdown. He also had two interceptions on the defensive side. Also on defense, Matt Olsen and Creek Sharp finished with an interception each.

The Spartans (2-0) will have a non-region matchup at Enterprise (2-0) on Friday. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m.