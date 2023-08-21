Help Wanted to Find Missing Signs in Huntington City

By Julie Johansen

Huntington City has had “Children at Play” signs placed on the streets of residential areas in the city. On Friday, Aug. 18, some of these signs came up missing and it is the fear of the city officials that they were stolen.

The rubber bases and posts for the signs were left and just the signs were taken. Because of this, all the signs have been removed from the streets. Residents are being asked to look in their yards to see if any of the signs might have been disposed of.

Please contact Huntington City Hall at (435) 687-9112 if you have any information regarding the missing signs.