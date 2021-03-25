Spartans Grab Bronze at Duchesne Invitational

Before the Easter weekend was in full swing, Emery track and field headed to Duchesne.

Jess Christiansen started things off with a win in the 3200. He later won the 400 meter sprint, showing his ability in both distance and pace. Also taking first place for the Spartans was Maddox Christmas in shot put.

Freshman Camden Larsen took second in the 1600 and third in the 800. Derek Canterbery ended in third in discus and fourth in javelin. The Spartans took third with 89 points while Duchesne grabbed first (147) with Uintah in second (121).

For the Lady Spartans, Bethany Justice won the 300 hurdles and took second in the 100 hurdles. Kalle Cook and Addie Lester went three and four in the 1600, respectively. Then, the duo switched spots when Lester took third in the 800 meter with Cook in fourth.

Freshman Abby Morris ended in third in the high jump while Hayley Guymon took third in javelin. Again, Emery came in third with 79 points. Uintah (169.5) finished in first and Maeser Prep (84) took second.

Overall, Emery took third with a combined score of 168 points behind Uintah (290.5) in first and Duchesne (197) in second.