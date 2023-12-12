Spartans in Full Control on Friday

The Morgan Trojans (2-4) came to town on Friday to face Emery. They kept it close in the first quarter as Emery had a four-point lead after one. Emery’s defense was suffocating after that. The boys were relentless, forcing multiple turnovers that turned into fast breaks. Morgan was left in the dust for the rest of the game as the Spartans would score 18+ in every quarter. The final score on the night was 77-48, Emery.

Luke Justice was the scoring leader with 26 points at 67%. Justice went 4-5 from three, going 80%, adding on four assists and a steal. Wade Stilson was close to a triple double with 12 points, 10 rebounds, nine assists, three steals and a block. Adding onto his sensational night, he made the crowd erupt with a dunk in the later minutes of the game.

Zack Tuttle had another solid performance with 11 points and a couple steals while Jace Frandsen ended the game with nine points and a steal. Mason Stilson also had a nice stat line with seven points, four boards, three assists and two steals.

With the win, the Spartans improve to 5-1 on the season. They will have another home game on Wednesday against American Leadership Academy at 7 p.m. Following that, Emery will have its first region game against Juab on Friday in Nephi.