Spartans Involved in a Close Meet in Moab

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

On Friday, Emery took a trip east to Moab for a swim meet involving Richfield, North Sevier, South Sevier and the host, Grand. Emery competed extremely well as the Lady Spartans ran away from the pack and the boys were in the thick of it.

Cambrie Jensen ended in first in the 200 IM while Elli Whitesel finished in third. Jensen also grabbed second-place in the 100 free while Kelsey Thomas followed suite in the 100 back.

In the 50 free, Aubrey Guymon took second with Sydney Carter right on her tail in third. Carter later took second in the 100 fly while Emily Pace took second in the 200 free.

Toward the end of the day during the 100 back, Guymon again reached the podium, this time in first with Maggie Lindsey in third. On top of that, the Lady Spartans won the 200 and 400 free relays. Emery topped the field with 459 points followed by Richfield (364) and Grand (337).

Tayten Reid had the best finish of the day for the boys. He took second the 100 back with Bryant Durrant in third. Kegley Terry cracked the top three in the 100 free, taking third as well.

In the 100 back, Tyler Frandsen accomplished the same feat with his third-place finish. The Wildcats won the boys’ side with 477 points. Grand was a close second with 440 points while Emery came in third with 426 points. Full results can be found below.

The Spartans have a couple of meets this week. Emery will host Grand, Rowland Hall and Gunnison on Tuesday before hitting the road to Payson on Thursday.