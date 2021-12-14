Panthers Searching for Consistency

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

Pinnacle hosted a pair of games last week with mixed results.

On Friday, the Panthers went toe to toe with the Miners of Tintic. It was close in the first half, but a 22-5 third quarter delivered the fatal blow. The Panthers continued to fight in the fourth, but came up short 49-34.

Saturday’s contest also got out of hand, but this time in the Panthers’ favor. Pinnacle came ready to play and struck down the Titians from Telos by a score of 44-21. Three different Panthers reached double figures, including Jonathan Kessler (13), Cole Barton (11) and Anthony Shumway (10).

Pinnacle (3-3) then traveled to Intermountain Christian (3-7) on Monday night. The Panthers will now gear up for the Panther Winter Classic this weekend.