Spartans Navigate Cougars *Photo Gallery*

Emery hosted Union to kick off the first round of the 3A State Soccer Tournament on Friday. Senior Alex Noriega was not ready for his season to end as he netted a goal in the first half.

The Cougars’ Paulo Zavala also scored, leading to a 1-1 tie at the break. Emery came out and controlled the second half, looking for a chance to strike. Noriega came through once more and found the back of net for the second time. The Spartans rode their 2-1 lead to the final whistle for the victory.

With the win, #11 Emery (8-6) advances and will now travel to play #6 Morgan (10-5) on Wednesday at 4 p.m.