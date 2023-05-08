Spartans Open State Tournament 1-1

Stock Photo by Jamie Swank

#8 Emery opened up the 3A State Baseball Tournament with a win on Saturday against #9 Summit Academy.

The game started off slow as both teams fought to gain the upper hand. The scoreboard was blank until the sixth inning when Summit Academy finally plated a run. Emery responded with one of its own in the bottom of the inning to ties things up, 1-1, going into the final frame.

Emery’s pitching staff kept the Bears off the board in the final inning, giving the Spartans a chance to score and take the win. Emery did just that with a walk-off run in the seventh to take the 2-1 win.

Wade Stilson earned the win on the bump, striking out 11. He also added a double in the matchup. Hayden Abrams contributed with a triple while Hayden Christiansen recorded an RBI.

The win advanced Emery to the next game on Saturday. The second matchup provided tough competition for the Spartans as they faced #1 Juab.

Emery got on the board first with a pair of runs in the second inning. Juab responded with one of its own in the bottom of the inning and added two more in the third to take the 3-0 lead. The Wasps shut down Emery and added two more runs to take the 5-0 win.

Treven Gilbert took the loss on the mound for Emery. Mason Stilson led at the plate with a double and two RBIs while Gannon Ward hit a triple in the game.

The loss to Juab dropped Emery into the loser’s bracket. The Spartans will travel to face #7 Ogden on Tuesday as they fight to stay in the tournament. The game is slated for 3:30 p.m.