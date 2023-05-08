Dinos Advance to Quarterfinals

Stock Photo by Jamie Swank

The Dinos were dominate in the opening day of the 3A State Baseball Tournament, earning back-to-back wins on Saturday. #2 Carbon began the day against #18 North Sanpete.

The Dinos came roaring out of the gates with five runs in the fifth inning. North Sanpete plated one run in the second, but that was all the room Carbon would allow. The Dinos went on to score one in the second, seven in the third and three in the fourth to win 16-1.

Colton Lowe was a force for Carbon as he drove in runs on a triple in the first, a double in the second and a single in the third. The Dinos’ huge third inning was powered by singles from Lowe, Camden Wilson, Quade Henrie, Peyton Molinar and Chet Anderson while Ridge Nelson had a double.

Maizen Prichard got the win for Carbon on the mound. The lefty went five innings, allowing only one run on four hits and striking out four.

In the afternoon game, Carbon was pitted against #10 Grantsville. The Dinos continued to ride the momentum and cruised to an easy 9-0 victory. Wyatt Falk threw the gem for Carbon, allowing only one hit and no runs over seven innings. He struck out 12 batters.

The Dinos got things rolling early with four quick runs in the first. The team added four more in the second as well as one in the fourth to seal the victory. The game had Dino fans on their feet as the team recorded five home runs in the game. Falk, Lowe, Ridge Nelson and Michael Vigil all knocked it out of the park, with Nelson going yard twice in the game. Nelson ended the day with three RBIs to lead the team. Lowe, Falk and Vigil all had two apiece.

The Dinos now advance to the quarterfinals, which are slated for Thursday. The team will face #3 Canyon View at 7 p.m. at Kearns High School. 3A State Baseball finals games on May 11-13 will be streamed live online at teamhive.live.