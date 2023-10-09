Spartans Overpower Grand

ETV News Stock Photo by Dusty Butler

The Spartans made easy work of Grand on Friday despite a roadtrip to Moab. Emery built a 48-0 advantage by the fourth quarter as the Black and Gold coasted to a 55-14 victory.

Hayden Abrams ignited the Spartans with a touchdown off of the opening kick. Emery capped it off with the extra point to take the 7-0 lead. The team added another touchdown late in the first as Creek Sharp reached the end zone off of a 30-yard pass from Wade Stilson to make it 13-0.

The Spartans exploded in the second quarter with 28 points off of four touchdowns. The first came at the 9:42 mark as Dane Sitterud scored off of a 12-yard run. A little over one minute later, Stilson once again connected with Sharp on a 25-yard pass for another score.

Halfway through the second quarter, Stilson completed a 20-yard pass to Luke Justice for a touchdown. The duo swapped rolls near the end of the quarter as Justice threw a 20-yard pass to Stilson for Emery’s fourth touchdown of the half. Boston Huntington secured the extra point after each score to make it 41-0.

Another Spartan recorded a touchdown in the game as Deacon Mangum found the end zone off of a 27-yard interception in the third. The Spartans got the extra point to make it 48-0 going into the fourth.

The Red Devils finally got on the board at the 10:23 mark in the fourth off of a two-yard run. Emery responded with a play for the highlight reel as Abrams caught an 80-yard bomb from Quayde Oveson with 6:16 left in the quarter.

Grand found the end zone near the end of the quarter for another score, but it was not enough as the Spartans dominated this one 55-14.

Stilson contributed three touchdown passes in the game to go along with one of his own. Creek Sharp recorded two touchdowns in the win while Abrams and Justice both had one apiece.

Emery (5-3, 2-1 2A South) will host its final game of the regular season on Friday, Oct. 13. Delta (5-4, 2-1 2A South) will come to Castle Dale of the matchup.