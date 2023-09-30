Spartans Overpower the Wasps

The Lady Spartans traveled to Nephi on Thursday evening to go head-to-head with Juab. Emery showed up ready to play, taking a five-point victory in the first set, 25-20, and never looking back.

The winning momentum carried the Lady Spartans through the second and third sets as they came out on top, 25-14 and 25-16, respectively. Emery swept the Lady Wasps with the 3-0 win.

Emery (17-3, 7-3 Region 12) will now enjoy a break before a neutral tournament hosted by Panguitch, which is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 10.