Spartans Put Up 90 in Moab

Emery put together one of its best offensive performances of the year on Wednesday night in Moab. Six different Spartans reached double figures as Emery moved the ball around.

The Spartans scored more than 20 points in every quarter, ultimately obliterating Grand 90-52. The game was all but over after the 21-8 start.

Luke Justice led the way with 17 points. Brett Rasmussen added 14 points, Kysen Curtis chipped in 13, Wade Stilson added 12, Ryker Jesnen put up 12 and Talon Tuttle added 10 off the bench.

Emery (6-13, 3-4) will look to keep the momentum alive as it hosts Carbon (9-10, 5-2) on Friday. Catch all of the season finale action live on ETV Channel 10 and online at etvnews.com/livesports.