Spartans Ready to Storm the Courts

Under the direction of a new head coach, the Lady Spartans are geared up for a fresh season on the courts. Travis Olsen, who has been with the program for three years, will take over as head coach this year.

Emery got to work in the off season, practicing during open courts. Olsen has taken time to learn from other coaches throughout the region, and the Spartans have been implementing those lessons during practice.

Chloe Wagner, who is a returning for her senior campaign, will lend her experience to the young players as she serves as team captain. Fellow seniors Brooklynn Ekker (first singles) and Cheyenne Bingham (second singles) are also returning to guide the team.

In terms of doubles, Acelyn Migliori and Tailynn Minchey pair up for first doubles while Julie Peterson and Kailee Oliver will be competing in second doubles. In third doubles, the duo of Taya Cowley and Lily Sorenson will represent Emery.

Olsen also expressed excitement for two first-year sophomores, Tatum Jensen and Izzi Turner, who have shown a lot of potential as they learn the ropes. Many of the athletes already have their eyes on state, and Olsen’s goal is to work to get them there.

“My goal is for them to have an enjoyable season and do it honorably,” he concluded.