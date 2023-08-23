Doris Jean Rose Jackson (Jeannie)

East Carbon, Ut / Mayer, Az

Jeannie Jackson, age 80, left her Earthly body to be with the Lord on August 12, 2023. She was born in Mesa, Az on April 17, 1943. Jeannie was a loving wife, mother, sister and grandma.

Jeannie grew up in Chandler, Arizona, the oldest of four girls. She was a stay at home mom most of the time, but worked at Corrett’s of Price for a few years. She loved to travel with her sisters. She loved books and reading. She crocheted and loved to sew clothes, making a lot of clothing for her girls when they were little. She was one of the neighborhood moms. Everyone called her mom and everyone loved how caring and sweet she was.

Jeannie is survived by her partner of 18 years, Ed Wesolowski; children: Stefani Jackson Stuebner (Luke Byrge) and Brandi Jackson (Cory Love), both of East Carbon; grandchildren: Courtney, Alessa, Kaylee and Nathan; sisters: Barbara MacGregor (Joe) and Marcia Phillips (John), and many loving cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

Preceded in death by her parents, Elmer and Dorothy Rose; infant daughter, Daphne; sister, Sue Evans.

The family would like to thank Maggie’s Hospice in Prescott, Arizona and all of the wonderful nurses who cared for Jeannie in her final days.

In lieu of flowers, the family would like to request that donations be made in Jeannie’s name to the Alzheimer’s Association at alz.org

A celebration of life will take place on September 9, 2023 in Spring Valley, Arizona.