Spartans’ Relentless Defense Leads to Win

The Emery Spartans hit the road to face the Canyon View Falcons on Friday. Going into the game, both teams had a region record of 7-4. Emery had a tough time getting stops in the first quarter, as the score was 17-14 in favor of the Falcons. In the second quarter, the Spartans started to make Canyon View struggle offensively, giving them the 28-25 lead at the half.

The second half is where Emery brought a defensive intensity, outscoring Canyon View 21-6 in the third quarter. The fourth brought similar results as the Spartans showed excellent teamwork and would get the road win, 63-38.

Creek Sharp was the night’s leading scorer with 14 points, eight of which came from the free throw line. Sharp had a 75% field goal percentage to go along with seven rebounds, three assists and two steals. Luke Justice put up 12 points for his squad, with four rebounds and three assists on the night.

Wade Stilson had himself a solid performance, getting a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds to go with four assists, three steals and a block. Zack Tuttle scored eight for the Spartans with four assists, three boards and three steals. Matt Olsen ended his night with six points to go with his two steals.

The Spartans improve to 8-4 in region play with two games to go, holding the third spot in the region standings. Both of Emery’s games will be on the road this week with the first against crosstown rival Carbon on Wednesday night. After that, they face the North Sanpete Hawks on Friday, hoping to make their way up in the standings before the 3A state tournament.