Lady Dinos Claim Region Swim Title *Photo Gallery*

Brigham Young University played host to six schools from Region 12 to compete at the region championships over the weekend. Teams from Manti, North Sanpete, Richfield, Canyon View, Emery and Carbon participated.

Starting off the individual events with the female open 200 free, Carbon had three girls place in the top five. Evie Halk placed second with a solid time of 2:16.79. Ellie Hanson (2:19.14) and Ada Bradford (2:19.16) were close behind her, with a .02 difference for the third and fourth place positions. Also from Carbon, Rachel Blackburn (2:23.23) would receive the sixth-place position, while Annie Johansen (2:32.59) and Hadley Meccariello (2:33.16) would place in the 10th and 11th spots in the event for the Emery team.

For the male open 200 free, Carbon’s Cameron Jones received the third-place finish with a time of 1:57.48. Emery’s Kade Larsen (2:07.46) finished in the fifth spot, followed by Carbon’s Bracken Hanson (2:09.61) and James Tullis (2:11.25), finishing in the sixth and eighth spots, respectively. Jacob Stewart (2:18.79) of Emery would round out the top 10 finishers for the event.

In the open 200 medley for the female group, Lily Thayn of Carbon finished in the fourth spot with a time of (2:41.47). Her teammate, Jenncie Jeffery (2:48.17), would snag the seventh position, followed by Brooklyn O’Neil (2:48.40) of Emery and Kanyon Christensen (2:49.39) of Carbon.

Parker Jensen (2:21.98) would score some nice points for the Emery team as he finished second in the male event. His teammate, Trek Petersen (2:27.50), also had a nice race, finishing fourth. Jackson Thayn (2:33.72) would receive the sixth spot for the Dinos, followed by Emery’s Jaxon Durrant (2:49.61) in ninth.

The Lady Dinos had an excellent showing in the open 50 free as four swimmers finished in the top five. Alyssa Chamberlain won the event with a speedy 26.22, getting 20 points for the Dinos. Following her was Lisa King (27.13) and Mia Crompton (27.50) in the second and third positions. Jessie Childs (27.99) of Emery would grab the fourth position, followed by Carbon’s Hadley Bower (28.17) in fifth.

For the boys’ event, Adam Olsen (24.51) and Tyler Frandsen (24.77) had greats swims, placing fourth and fifth, respectively. Chase Huggard finished at the ninth position with a solid time of 25.44, rounding out the Spartans in the event. Spencer Hepworth of Carbon placed 11th with a time of 26.22, and his teammate Ky Earl (26.80) placed in the 12th spot.

Lily Thayn had a nice race in the open 100 fly, getting a time of 1:12.01 to earn second in the event. Her teammates, Maya Bower (1:14.27) and Kanyon Christensen (1:17.51), both had great swims as well, getting the third and fifth place positions. Emery’s Brooklyn O’Neil (1:20.83) placed seventh, Purity Mason (1:22.95) placed ninth and Emma Grimm (1:23.52) would land in the 11th spot.

Carbon’s Logan Kranendonk had a solid race for the boys’ event, getting the third spot with a time of 1:05.31. William Stilson (1:07.06) finished in the seventh spot for Emery, followed by Leland Kepsel (1:07.41), who placed ninth for the Dinos. Emery’s Reve Mason (1:11.88) and Tyson Laws (1:12.19) followed with the 11th and 13th place finishes.

In the female open 100 free, Alyssa Chamberlain claimed the third-place finish with a time of 58.08. Following her were teammates Mia Crompton (1:00.54), Lisa King (1:02.70) and Hadley Bower (1:03.16.). Emery’s Jessie Childs (1:03.39) finished in the seventh position for the Spartan squad.

On the boys’ side, Adam Olsen had another nice race, grabbing the fourth-place position with a time of 54.55. His teammates, Chase Huggard (59.27) and William Stilson (59.96), claimed the eighth and ninth spots, respectively, and Carbon’s Cole Arthur (1:01.95) rounded out the top ten for the Dinos.

In the exhausting open 500 free event, Emery’s Melody Lake had a great swim with a time of 6:08.37. Following her in the third position was Carbon’s Evie Halk with a time of 6:13.09. Maya Bower (6:17.71) placed sixth, Ellie Hanson (6:25.35) placed eighth and Rachel Blackburn (6:30.83) finished in the ninth spot for the Dinos squad.

For the boys, the Dinos had a great showing, snagging three of the top four positions. Cameron Jones claimed second place with a time of 5:27.78 in the event. Following him were teammates Bracken Hanson (5:50.23) and Logan Kranendonk (5:55.24) in the third and fourth positions, respectively. Emery’s Jacob Stewart (6:35.06), Jamison Christiansen (6:35.57) and Jaxon Durrant (6:46.48) would place in the ninth through 11th spots, earning points for the Emery team.

For the open 100 back event, Ada Bradford (1:09.46) received the third-place finish for Carbon. Emery’s Illyria Mason (1:15.13) and Purity Mason (1:16.33) had a little battle of their own, claiming the seventh and eighth positions. Jennacie Jeffrey rounded out the top ten with a time of 1:19.04 for the Dinos.

Tyler Frandsen had a nice race for the boys, earning the third spot with a time of 1:03.57 for the Spartans. James Tullis (1:05.91) represented the Dinos well, getting the fifth-place finish. Emery’s Tyson Laws (1:09.84) and Gideon Mecham (1:12.06) place in the seventh and ninth place positions.

The last individual event was the open 100 breast. The Lady Spartans shined in this race as Melody Lake claimed the number one spot with a time of 1:13.78. Her teammate, Carley Young, would claim second with a time of 1:17.66. Carbon’s Lily Flores (1:21.97) placed fifth, Lillian Seeley (1:23.90) finished seventh and Andrea Swasey (1:24.84) placed eighth. Acelyn Migliori (1:25.08) received the ninth-place finish and Ember Lyman (1:25.44) placed 11th.

In the relay portion, the Emery boys placed on top of the podium in the open 200 medley relay with a time 1:51.90. Carbon would place third in the event with a time of 1:56.83. In the open 200 relay, the Spartans would get a second-place finish (1:37.88).

In the female open 200 relay, Carbon (1:49.97) placed second and Emery (1:52.73) placed third. The Lady Dinos would get the first-place finish in the open 400 relay with a time of 4:00.43 while the Emery boys would claim second in the same event with a time of 3:43.87.

The overall results placed the Lady Dinos on top with an accumulated score of 494. Canyon View followed in second with 434 points while Emery claimed the third spot with 299. On the boy’s side, Canyon View scored 508 points, giving them the top spot. The Spartans placed second with 391 points and Carbon placed fourth with 294 points.

The state competition will be next up for the local swimmers. Brigham Young University will host the meet on Feb. 16 and 17. To qualify for state, swimmers are based on the best verifiable times from the top 100 for a total of 32 swimmers per individual event.