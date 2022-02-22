Spartans Scatter Rabbits

ETV News stock photo by Dusty Butler

#4 Emery hosted #13 Delta on Friday night in the second round of the state tournament. The contest could not have started off better for the Lady Spartans as they came screaming out of the gates to the tune of 28 points. In fact, they doubled up the Rabbits and never looked back. Emery played stifling defense in the second half, only allowing 13 total points. It all led to a big, 68-40 Spartan victory.

Tambrie Tuttle had a huge night and finished with 21 points, nine rebounds and four steals. There were a number of other contributors as Baylee Jacobson added 10 points and Addie Lester added nine (4-5, 80%). Brynn Gordon scored another seven points and pulled down five rebounds to go along with her three steals while Tylee Norton and Daicee Ungerman each tallied six points.

The Spartans will now advance to play in the quarterfinals in Ogden on Thursday at 9:10 p.m. It will be a rematch of the 2021 state championship game as #5 Morgan awaits Emery. Catch all the tournament action live on ETV Channel 10.