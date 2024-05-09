Spartans Season Comes to a Shocking End *Photo Gallery*

The Emery Spartans faced the Morgan Trojans in the double elimination state tournament on Wednesday evening. It was the first meeting between the two clubs this season. Morgan fell to Canyon View on Monday and Emery fell to the same team on Tuesday night.

After a scoreless first inning, Turner Stoker was able to get on base and make it into scoring position. Beau Stilson drove one into left center to get on base as well and put Stoker on third. Peyton Alton then drove Stoker in for a run, but would be thrown out at first, putting another Emery runner in scoring position.

Trygg Jensen was up next, who would also get thrown out at first, but put the runner on third base. Mason Stilson put a hopper right to the second basemen, who then bobbled it, scoring the second run of the inning for the Spartans. Stilson would make his way home as well, with Emery striking first, leading 3-0.

Heading to the top of the fourth, Mason Stilson once again would reach the bases for the Spartans, then quickly would steal second, putting him in scoring position. Wade Stilson would hit a hard ball toward short stop, making into left field, scoring Mason for the fourth run of the game for Emery.

Hayden Abrams had a big hit to right center for a stand up double in the top of the fifth inning. The Morgan pitcher would balk, putting Abrams on third base. Stoker would also put one passed short stop, bringing in Abrams and improving their lead to 5-0.

Treven Gilbert was throwing a great game, going into the sixth inning without the Trojans scoring a run. Morgan would finally get on the board, putting up two runs with two outs in the bottom of the sixth. The score was now 5-2, going into the last inning of regulation.

The Spartans were unable to add on to their lead. Morgan was now faced with one last opportunity to make a comeback. They would get two runners on quickly with a couple grounders in the right spot. Bringing the tying run to the plate with no outs.

The Spartans would get a fielder’s choice out, putting runners on first and third for the Trojans. The tying run would then get walked after a tough full count at bat by Morgan. Emery would bring Hayden Christiansen in to pitch in a tough situation, looking to get a couple outs and end the game.

Stoker would then make a tough catch on third, to get the second out of the inning. With the bases loaded and two outs, Morgan would advance runners and score one after a wild pitch, bringing the score to 5-3.

The Trojans would have the bases loaded again, putting the winning run on first base. Morgan’s toughest batter was at the plate, hitting the ball to the perfect spot in left center, almost being caught by Emery. The hit would bring in three runners and shock the Spartans, as they would fall in the craziest ending in the tournament thus far with a final score, 5-6.

The season would come to end for our Spartans in the most heartbreaking of ways. The boys had a great season and should hold their heads high for the amazing work they put in this season.

Wade Stilson would lead the team with a .534 Batting Average. He would also lead with 43 stolen bases, 47 hits, 37 RBIs, .795 Slugging Percentage, five triples, a home run and 10 doubles.

Mason Stilson led the team in runs, with 41 on the season. Finishing the season with a .398 batting average, 30 stolen bases, 35 hits and three triples. Junior, Abrams led the team in fielding percentage with .988, he would also finish with three triples, seven doubles, a home run, 11 stolen Bases and a .511 slugging percentage.

Kade Larsen finished the season with 28 hits, 26 RBIs, seven doubles and a home run for the impressive senior catcher. Stoker ends the season with 26 hits, 20 RBIs and a home run for the talented senior. Alton finished the year with 11 runs, 20 hits, 13 RBIs, four doubles and a triple for the big hitting senior. Those seniors will be moving on next year, wishing them all the best of luck in the future.

Photos by Maxwell Misner