The Utah 1033 Foundation Responds to a Community Tragedy and a Utah Law Enforcement Officer’s Death

Utah 1033 Foundation Press Release

SANTAQUIN – May 6, 2024 – Responding to the tragic death of Santaquin Police Sergeant Bill Hooser on Sunday, the Utah 1033 Foundation has provided support from its Fallen Officers Fund to his family.

On Monday, foundation representatives delivered a check to Sergeant Hooser’s family in the amount of $25,000.

“It’s devastating,” said Dave Kaufman, president of the Utah 1033 Foundation. “There aren’t sufficient words to describe the surviving family’s grief, or the grief of the Santaquin Police Department or their wider community, but we are humbled and honored to provide this financial assistance. Sergeant Hooser’s sacrifice will not be forgotten, and we encourage everyone to do anything and everything possible to support his family and to honor his memory.”

Named after the police code “10-33,” which means that a law enforcement officer is in urgent need of help, the Utah-based foundation provides immediate financial support to families of Utah’s fallen peace officers.

Since the Foundation’s inception in 2011, it has assisted eleven families of fallen officers including Ogden City Master Police Officer Jared Francom, Utah Highway Patrol Trooper Aaron Beesley, Draper City Police Sergeant Derek Johnson, Utah County Sheriff’s Sergeant Cory Wride, Unified Police Officer Douglas Barney, West Valley City Police Officer Cody Brotherson, Utah Highway Patrol Trooper Eric Ellsworth, South Salt Lake Police Officer David Romrell, Provo Master Police Officer Joseph Shinners, Ogden Police Officer Nate Lyday, and Santaquin Police Sergeant Bill Hooser. The Foundation also provides Utah fallen officers’ families with additional funds to offset education costs through its Family Education Trust Fund.