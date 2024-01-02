Spartans Shoot Well Against the Utes

Stock Photo by Jamie Swank

The Emery Spartans traveled to Vernal to face the Uintah Utes (5-5) on Friday night. Uintah played hard in the first half, only trailing the Spartans by two at the half.

After the third, the Spartans worked on distancing themselves with the score, 52-44. The fourth brought forth a blowout as Emery would outscore the Utes 20-7, ending the game in the Spartans’ favor, 72-51.

The Spartans played with high basketball IQ and shared the ball well, getting 25 assists for the night. They ended the night shooting 59% collectively as a team, with four players in double digits.

Luke Justice had a big 20 points for the game, making nine out of his 13 shots, with a 69% field goal percentage. He added on five assists to contribute to his team. Zack Tuttle had a solid 10 points, six boards, five assists and three steals for the night.

Matt Olsen shot lights out, going 88% and scoring 16 points for Emery. He scored on seven of his eight shots for a nice, consistent shooting night. Wade Stilson completed a double-double with 10 points and 13 rebounds. He had an 80% field goal percentage to go along with four assists, two blocks and a steal.

With the win, the Spartans continue their streak, winning eight in a row. They are now 9-1 on the season. Next up, they will face another non-region team in San Juan (5-6) on Tuesday.