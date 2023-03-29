Spartans Split with Falcons

ETV News Stock Photo by Jeff Barrett

Emery met up with Canyon View on Tuesday afternoon for a doubleheader.

The first game got away from the Spartans as Canyon View racked up 13 runs off of 16 hits. Canyon View went on to win it 13-4. It was a tough game all around from Emery’s perspective. The Spartans were held to three hits and gave up seven errors in the field.

To Emery’s credit, the Spartans refocused and were ready for the next game. After giving up a pair of runs in the fifth, Emery battled back to tie it in the sixth. Trouble struck in extras when Canyon View scored three runs to lead 5-2 in the eighth.

The Spartans, though, responded with three runs of their own in the bottom half to knot it back up. Hayden Abrams came back in and pitched a scoreless ninth. That allowed the Spartans to walk it off in the bottom half to take down Canyon View 6-5.

Mason Stilson was the picture-perfect leadoff hitter, going 4-5 with a double and three runs scored. Fellow junior Wade Stilson had a great day all around. He went 3-5 at the plate with a double and three RBIs while pitching seven innings of one-hit ball. He also tallied nine strikeouts and the two runs he gave up were unearned.

Emery (6-4, 1-1) will be back on the diamond on Wednesday to take on Juab (10-1).